49-year-old man dies in fatal crash on I-75 at Fruitville Road

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A 49-year old man has died after being involved in a fatal traffic crash on Wednesday at the intersection of I-75 at Fruitville Road.
Troopers say the crash took place around 3:25 p.m. The unknown driver of a 2020 Dodge vehicle was traveling southbound on the on-ramp on I-75 when the driver pulled over in the grass to readjust supplies within the bed of the truck.
According to troopers, the unknown driver and an 18-year-old passenger got out of the vehicle to make the adjustments and these actions now made them pedestrians.
John Algar, 49, was driving a 2014 Nissan van, and traveling directly behind the Dodge. Troopers say Algar attempting to merge onto the interstate when he struck the right rear of the Dodge with the front of his van.
Troopers say the Dodge was pushed forward and rotated counterclockwise within the grassy area. Two more pedestrians, a 27-year-old man and a 22-year-old man, were hit by the Dodge as it was moving and rotating after being struck by the van.
Algar was transported to Doctors Hospital of Sarasota where he was later pronounced deceased.
The 18-year-old passenger of the Dodge suffered minor injuries, the 27-year-old pedestrian suffered minor injuries and the 22-year-old pedestrian suffered serious injuries. They were all transported to Sarasota Memorial Hospital.
Troopers say charges are pending as they complete their investigation of what they are calling a traffic homicide crash.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.