Storm system could bring rain next week

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - It has been the best spring break weather I can remember with no rain recorded at the Sarasota/Bradenton airport for the month of March. You have to go back to April 1967 to find a month that we didn’t have any rain.
We are not expecting any until possibly April 1st. No fooling! A cold front has the potential of coming in next week on Wednesday. This front is showing signs of promise in terms of bringing some much needed rainfall to the Suncoast. We are over 5″ below average for 2020. There is still some question as to how much rain we can expect but we should get some on Wednesday.
A low pressure system now moving through the Carolina’s will sweep a cold front over N. Central Florida on Wednesday. This front will fall apart as it moves in over Central FL.
Look for generally partly cloudy skies on Wednesday with a high in the low 80′s for most with winds out of the SW at 15 mph. For boaters expect seas around 2-3 feet with a moderate chop on bays and inland waters.
High pressure will once again build back in bringing sunshine on Thursday with a high of 85 degrees and no threat of an significant rainfall. This high pressure will stay with us through the weekend and allow temperatures to soar into the upper 80′s to low 90′s. Yes it’s going to be a very warm weekend to wrap up the last weekend of the month.
Monday we will see plenty of sunshine with a high of 88 degrees.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.