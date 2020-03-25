Sarasota man arrested for child pornography, possession of Molotov cocktails

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Sarasota man is facing child pornography charges after detectives say they linked his account to the download of more than 100 images and videos of images and videos depicting children ranging in age from infants to around 13-years-old.
Bradley Negron-Cruz, 27, was arrested at his home on the 4200 block of Bell Avenue after detectives say they linked his Skype account to the downloads. While at the home, deputies say they also found breakable glass bottles containing flammable substances often referred to as “Molotov cocktails.”
During an interview, deputies say Negron-Cruz admitted to destroying his electronic devices so law enforcement would not be able to recover the images and claimed he made the Molotov cocktails for “self-defense.”
Negron-Cruz is charged with 40 felony counts of Possession of Child Pornography, a single felony count of Distribution of Child Pornography, and a single felony count of Possession of an Explosive Device.
He remains in custody without bond.
