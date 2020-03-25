Publix to begin installing plexiglass in all stores to protect staff during coronavirus pandemic

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Publix is taking action to keep staff safe during the coronavirus pandemic by installing plexiglass in areas of their store with direct customer interaction.
The grocery store chain says plexiglass will be installed at cash registers, customer service desks and pharmacies in all of their stores starting this weekend. The company says it expects every store to have plexiglass installed within the next two weeks.
The move comes after Monday, when the company announced an associate working at a store in Cumming, Georgia tested positive for coronavirus.
The store underwent a deep clean and the Georgia Department of Health determined that customers were considered low risk of exposure and products sold do not pose any risk to customers.
Publix says it's currently reduced store hours from 8am until 8pm companywide to undergo a heightened disinfection program focused, in part, on high-touch areas and to give staff time to restock shelves.
The store has designated a senior shopping hour from 7am until 8am on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.
