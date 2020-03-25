Mote Marine Lab releases sea turtle back into ocean

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Mote Marine Laboratory and Aquarium announced on Wednesday that they released a loggerhead sea turtle back into the ocean.
A Charlotte County citizen informed Mote that a sea turtle, Chipi, was stranded at the Boca Grande Pass in October 2019.
When Mote first took Chipi in, he showed lethargy and neurologic issues that were likely due to red tide exposure.
Mote staff, released Chipi back into the Gulf of Mexico off Casey Key on Wednesday.
