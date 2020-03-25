Man accused of groping 13-year-old girl inside Venice grocery store

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - Deputies arrested a 45-year-old man Tuesday after they say he groped a 13-year-old girl inside a Venice grocery store.
The teen told deputies she was in the check-out line at the Winn-Dixie on Jacaranda Boulevard when Jeremiah Waters began talking to her. Waters, a transient man who lives in a wooded area in Venice, allegedly asked the victim her age. When she responded she was 13-years old, she says Waters commented that she was “too young” to do anything but that he could still talk to her.
But afterward, the victim says Waters reached out and groped her breast. Deputies say that was confirmed by surveillance video.
The victim pushed her shopping cart between her and Waters, paid for her purchase and fled the store, running home to tell her parents what happened.
Deputies responded and found Waters on the 1100 block of Jacaranda Boulevard. Deputies say he initially cooperated, saying he did nothing wrong, but then fled into a business and out the rear exit. He was caught and taken into custody.
Waters is charged with a felony count of Lewd or Lascivious Conduct on a Minor Under 18 Years Old and a misdemeanor count of Resisting Arrest.
He remains in custody on an $8,000 bond.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.