Latest Florida news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

CINCINNATI (AP) — A Florida spring breaker seen in a viral video last week saying “if I get corona, I get corona” is apologizing for his reaction to the coronavirus. Brady Sluder says in an Instagram post that he owns up to his mistake and he didn't realize the impact of his words. The 22-year-old from the Cincinnati area told a TV news crew in Miami last week that he wasn't going to let concerns over the coronavirus stop him from partying. The video was shared widely across social media and shown as an example of young people ignoring warnings about the pandemic.