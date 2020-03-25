Hot weekend ahead with 90 degrees temps.

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - It is now 25 days and counting since we have seen any measurable rain here along the Suncoast. Sure there have been a few isolated showers this month mainly inland but those were few and far between.
The next chance will be next week as a stronger cold front moves through the area. The timing of the front looks to be on Wednesday. Right now too early to tell how much rain we will see, but it’s not going to be a whole lot.
On thing the front will do is bring some cooler air our way next Thursday and after this weekend it will be a welcome relief.
A cold front will fade away as it moves through the area overnight. This front has produced some scattered light showers over north Florida but we are not expecting any with it as it dissipates . We will see some fog form once again on Thursday morning which will move toward the east with a west wind at 5-10 mph.
Expect a lot of sunshine on Thursday with a high around 85. Friday lows will be in the upper 60′s and highs in the upper 80′s.
Over the weekend expect mostly sunny skies and very warm temperatures as highs hit 90 in most areas. The feels like temperatures will be in the mid 90′s both on Saturday and Sunday. No chance for any significant rain over the weekend. There will be a 10% chance for a inland shower or two late in the afternoon.
Stay safe everyone.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.