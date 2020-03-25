Here is the latest Florida sports news from The Associated Press

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tom Brady says one day he’ll have time to reflect on a historic 20-year run with the New England Patriots. Right now the six-time Super Bowl champion and newest member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is focused on the challenge of helping the Bucs end the NFL's second-longest playoff drought. The 42-year-old quarterback declined during a conference call to discuss specifics about his decision to leave the Patriots. Instead he reiterated that while he cherishes what he accomplished in New England, he's just as committed to helping Tampa Bay be successful.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Oft-injured tight end Tyler Eifert and the Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to a two-year contract in free agency. Eifert played in 16 games last year for the first time in his seven NFL seasons, all with Cincinnati. He caught 43 passes for 436 yards and three touchdowns. He has 185 receptions for 2,152 yards and 24 touchdowns. His best year came in 2015, when he had 52 catches for 615 yards and 13 scores. But he’s missed more games (34) than he’s played (30) since. Nonetheless, he could provide a big upgrade for Jacksonville.
YPSILANTI, Mich. (AP) — Many golf courses around the country have remained open during the coronavirus pandemic. The hope is that golf can provide an outlet for the stir crazy and a dose of normalcy. The question is whether recreational golf can be made safe enough under the circumstances. Courses have barred touching the flagsticks and even turned the hole cups upside down so golfers don't need reach in to retrieve the ball.
UNDATED (AP) — Unlike other Olympic sports, qualifying for golf doesn't require any extra training. But the postponement of the Tokyo Games to 2021 raises questions about who it helps and who it hurts. That starts with Tiger Woods. Qualifying for the Olympics is based on the world ranking about a month before the competition. Woods started the year at No. 4 among the Americans. Now he's the sixth. He has played only two events this year, citing a back that wasn't ready to compete. The extra year figures to help his chances to be an Olympian. Then again, he'll be a year older at 45.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — NASCAR has ordered staff pay cuts across its entire company until the stock car series returns to racing. The Associated Press obtained a memo NASCAR President Steve Phelps sent to employees informing them of the cuts. The memo says NASCAR executives will see a 25% reduction in salary, while all other employees will have their salary reduced by 20%. Budget expenses have also been frozen amid the coronavirus pandemic. NASCAR is currently suspended until May 9, a span costing the series seven of its elite Cup Series races.