Gas prices falling below $2 per gallon at many stations on the Suncoast

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Can you remember the last time you paid less than $2 per gallon of gas?
Already at a lot of locations on the Suncoast, you can. The lowest price? $1.79 at Costco at 8201 South Tamiami Trail in Sarasota.
If you’re not a member, the next best price is $1.87 at the Mobil at 6104 South Tamiami Trail. If you’d like to see where else you can find low prices, check out our Gas Prices map here.
Florida isn't alone in seeing low gas prices. According to AAA, the gas price has fallen below $2 per gallon in at least 29 states and the current national average is $2.12 - that's 50 cents less than this time last year.
AAA says the drop in crude oil prices is fueling the drop in price at the pumps. Crude oil is currently $22/bbl - the lowest it's been since 2002.
“Typically gas prices start to trend more expensive at the beginning of spring, especially as motorists get out to enjoy the warmer weather and travel for spring break. That is not the case this year,” said Jeanette Casselano, AAA spokesperson. “With Americans urged to stay at home and practice social distancing to slow the spread of coronavirus, we are seeing less traffic on the roadways which will ultimately drive down demand, increase gasoline supply and push pump prices less expensive for the foreseeable future.”
AAA says Americans don’t need to rush to the pumps to fill-up either. The gas supply is ample in the United States and there’s been no disruption to distribution at gas stations.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.