Florida man lands in jail for allegedly cutting down fence he thought belonged to someone else

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A rancher in Hillsborough County was suspicious after noticing his fence and gate containing his livestock was repeatedly being cut down.
After a lengthy operation, deputies questioned Brady Bettis, 33, and say he admitted to cutting them down because he thought the property belonged to someone else he did not like.
“Intentionally damaging a fence containing cattle poses a danger to both the public and the livestock, and it is unacceptable,” Sheriff Chad Chronister said.
According to the sheriff’s office, in the eastern part of Hillsborough County, cattle are essential to rancher’s livelihood.
“I am thankful that through diligent investigative work our deputies were able to catch this culprit and stop him from causing any more financial harm to this innocent rancher or any other property owner in our county," Sheriff Chronister said.
The damages are estimated to cost over $1,000. Bettis is charged with four counts of Breaking/Injuring Fences Containing Animals.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.