First Alert Weather: Wind shift and building high pressure brings higher humidity and a warmer weekend

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The combination of high pressure pushed to the south and a cold front grazing the north Florida border will shift our winds to the southeast. The long flow of air over the Gulf and onto the Florida coast will raise our humidity. I would not be surprised if a few of the clouds that form today could push out a few drops of rain, but the rain chance overall is very low. High pressure will build in over the state this weekend and all models are in agreement on making it very warm on the Suncoast. Temperatures near 90 or above will be likely for the first time this year.