First Alert Traffic: On-ramp closed on I-75 at Fruitville Road following a traffic crash

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The on-ramp at the intersection of I-75 at Fruitville Road has been closed down due to a traffic accident that has occurred.
Deputies are on scene and Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) troopers are investigating the cause of the crash.
There are no reports of any injuries at this time.
Troopers say that the on-ramp is expected to be closed for a period of time.
Drivers should avoid the area and seek alternate routes.
No further information is available at this time.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.