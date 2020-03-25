Deputies searching for man involved in incidents with two Bradenton teens

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Deputies with the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office are searching for a man who was involved in incidents with two teens in Bradenton.
Deputies that around 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday a 15-year-old boy was at his community park in the 8600 block of Haven Harbour when he was approached by a man who then grabbed his arm. The man was described as a white male, standing between five-feet-six inches and five-feet-eight-inches tall, had a thin build, brown hair, between 35-45 years old, and was wearing a white button up polo or shirt.
The boy was able to get away and the man ran to a white sedan that drove away from the scene.
About an hour later, deputies say they were notified that an unknown white male who matched the description of the man involved in the earlier incident had just chased a 14-year-old boy up the drive way of his home in the 300 block of Suwanee Avenue.
Deputies say that the boy ran inside his home and informed his mother of what happened. According to depuites, the man left the scene in a white vehicle.
Anyone with any information about either of these incidents should contact MCSO at 941-747-3011.
