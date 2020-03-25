City of Anna Maria restricts rentals to minimum of 30-day stay to combat coronavirus

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of Anna Maria is following the Florida Keys and not allowing any new renters to come to the island.
In an order signed Tuesday that goes into effect at 4pm Wednesday, Mayor Dan Murphy writes that no new reservations with an arrival date from March 26 through June 30 of less than 30 days will be allowed. The order allows for shorter stays starting July 1.
The order specifies that if a renter leaves before the end of the minimum 30-day period, the property cannot be re-rented for the remainder of the rental period. The order also says all rental properties, regardless of when rented, will be capped at 24 hours per day based upon the overnight occupancy of the rental property.
You can see the full order below:
In addition to the temporary rental restrictions, the mayor’s order says advertisements for rental properties must include that all restaurants and bars are closed on the island and that only take-out is available. The advertisements must also disclose that anyone traveling from the New York Tri-State area (New York, New Jersey and Connecticut) must self-quarantine for 14 days upon arrival.
If a rental property violates the order, their registration could be suspended or revoked and tenants may be removed. Fines may be levied up to $500 per day for non-compliance and rental owners, management companies and personnel could face criminal penalties.
The move follows similar action by the Florida Keys, which closed to non-residents Sunday, March 22.
Hotels, guest houses, short-term rentals in RV parks and vacation rentals were directed to stop taking new reservations effective immediately. The only exception made was for long-term renters in vacation homes and RV parks with contracts of 28 days or more. They’re allowed to stay until the end of their contracts. All other visitors had to leave by 6pm on Sunday.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.