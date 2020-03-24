Wells Fargo temporarily closing several branches in Florida amid coronavirus outbreak

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Wells Fargo has announced that starting on Wednesday several branches in Florida will be temporarily closing in response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.
While several branches in Florida will be closed, many other branches will continued with varied services. This includes some locations being drive-thru only and others will be drive-thru and lobby by appointment only.
The bank also will be adjusting operating hours in all locations to 9:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. from Monday to Friday and 9:00 a.m. to noon on Saturdays.
To remain updated on all information concerning Wells Fargo, the bank says that customers can check Wells Fargo branch locater for the status of all branches.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.