Vet in Englewood offering curb service to take care of animal’s medical needs

ENGLEWOOD, Fla. (WWSB) - For the time being it has become the norm at Englewood Animal Health Care. Staff doing what they can to help people, animals and themselves stay healthy and safe.
Curb service is now in full effect at the facility. A client has an appointment set or can call or text when they arrive. Fully protected crew members then come out to the vehicle, get the animal, bring it in, then bring the animal back outside when the appointment is finished. This is the first day the Animal Health Center has been operating this way. They say it’s the way it’s going to be for right now.
“They’ve been thankful, they’re very understanding on why, we just ask everybody to be patient with us, this is new for us as well," said Stacy Boll, the Hospital Manager for Englewood Animal Health Care. "It’s a learning curve for the staff, the pets, the clients all of them.”
Ania Lonkevych brought her dog Kona in to have one of his ears checked out. She says she’s grateful this vet is taking these precautions.
“I think it’s smart it keeps everybody safe," said Lonkevych. "You drop off your pet, they take a look and you pick them up, the less contact the better.”
Animal Health Center says they are also doing the same thing at their three other locations in Florida.
