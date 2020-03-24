Universal Studios extending closure over coronavirus through April 19

ORLANDO, Fla. (WWSB/AP/Gray News) - One of Florida’s largest attractions is extending the closure of its park and resort through April 19.
Tuesday, Universal Orlando Resort announced the extended closure, saying it applies to the theme parks and Universal CityWalk. The hotels at the Universal Orlando Resort have also temporarily suspended operation.
Universal Orlando Resort closed March 15. Initially, Universal CityWalk remained open, but operations were suspended a few days later.
At this point, it’s unclear if other attractions in Florida and elsewhere in the country will follow suit.
Walt Disney World in Florida and Disneyland in California are closed through the end of the month and Disney Cruise Line has suspended departures.
Busch Gardens in Tampa, SeaWorld in Orlando and LEGOLAND Florida all said they would cease operations starting March 16 and continuing through the end of the month.
