Two men accused of using small explosives to rob ATMs in Tampa Bay area and Georgia

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) - Two men who allegedly conducted a series of ATM explosive robberies in the Tampa Bay area are now facing federal charges.
Prosecutors say 33-year-old Mawdo Sallah and 34-year-old Kirk Johnson were arrested over the weekend after setting off an explosion at an ATM in Georgia.
Surveillance cameras in December in caught one of the suspects spray-painting the cameras black at the Pilot Bank in Tampa. The suspects were unable to get into the ATM’s internal safe and no money was taken.
Authorities say a similar incident took place at a BB&T Bank in nearby Oldsmar, Florida in November.
Sallah and Mowdo are being charged with conspiring to commit arson. They each face up to 20 years in prison.
A criminal complaint says that both men took nearly $70,000 from several Florida ATMs between November and January and vandalized others without taking any cash.
Investigators say they believe the men injected a flammable fuel into the machines that caused the explosions.
