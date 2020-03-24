Stretch of warm sunny days continues but for how long?

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - This never ending pattern of warm weather with generally sunny days is going to continue for a while as high pressure holds its grip firmly over our weather pattern.
There will be two cold fronts which will attempt to bring some change over the upcoming week but will not have any success. These fronts run into this wall of stable high pressure and pull up stationary and then dissipate over N. Florida.
So what this means is expect more of the same with mostly sunny skies after a little morning fog with temperatures warming into the upper 70′s by noon and then low to mid 80′s by the early afternoon.
By the weekend temperatures may even warm a little more both on Saturday and Sunday with only a 10% for a late day shower or two. Lows will be well above average as well with temperatures bottoming out in the upper 60′s near the coast and mid 60′s elsewhere.
For boaters winds will stay below 10 kts. and seas below 2 feet each day. Only a light chop on the waters expected each day.
Now there is some promise in the long term as the EURO is showing a low pressure system developing over the deep South. This would be low enough in latitude that it would sweep a cold front our way. This wouldn’t happen until mid week next week.
