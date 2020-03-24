Manatee County issues temporary burn ban

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - One of the agenda items, besides closing public boat ramps and drive-thru testing for coronavirus, at Tuesday’s emergency meeting in Manatee County was a temporary burn ban.
The temporary burn ban lasts for seven days. Though Manatee County residents can still use outdoor cookers or grills, as long as they’re attended, the following is prohibited: fireworks, sparklers, flares, campfires and open burning.
The temporary burn ban was put into place due to hot, dry, parched, drought and windy conditions.
Officials say the ban will be renewed weekly until the area receives enough rainfall to decrease the threat of brush fires.
