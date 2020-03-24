Man found dead after crashing vehicle through home in Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A man was found dead after police say his vehicle crashed through a home in Sarasota.
Police are still on scene investigating, but say the call came in just after 3:30am that a vehicle had struck a home on the 1800 block of 6th Street.
When officers arrived, they found the vehicle had gone completely through the home and the driver, an adult man, was dead. At this point, it’s unclear how the man died and his identity has not been released.
There were people inside the home at the time of the accident, but incredibly there were no other injuries.
The investigation continues.
