Man found dead after crashing vehicle through home in Sarasota

Man found dead after crashing vehicle through home in Sarasota
Police are investigating after a vehicle crashed through a Sarasota home. The driver was found deceased. (Source: Sarasota Police)
By ABC7 Staff | March 24, 2020 at 6:01 AM EDT - Updated March 24 at 6:01 AM

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A man was found dead after police say his vehicle crashed through a home in Sarasota.

Police are still on scene investigating, but say the call came in just after 3:30am that a vehicle had struck a home on the 1800 block of 6th Street.

Police are investigating after a vehicle crashed through a Sarasota home. The driver was found deceased.
Police are investigating after a vehicle crashed through a Sarasota home. The driver was found deceased. (Source: Sarasota Police)

When officers arrived, they found the vehicle had gone completely through the home and the driver, an adult man, was dead. At this point, it’s unclear how the man died and his identity has not been released.

There were people inside the home at the time of the accident, but incredibly there were no other injuries.

The investigation continues.

Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.