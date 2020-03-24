Local Suncoast Hospitals only accepting certain masks and other donations

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - As healthcare workers nationwide are facing shortages of critical protective gear such as masks and gloves, some companies and individuals have stepped in by donating thousands of certified N-95 masks to area hospitals.
Here on the Suncoast, some community groups are also sewing masks for private use at home.
According to Dr. Lisa Merritt of Sarasota’s Multicultural Health Institute, “the CDC loosened the guidelines, especially for people who are caregivers or healthcare workers. If they have no protective equipment to have hand-made face masks that can be reused or recycled is better than having nothing.”
If you’re also looking to help, Sarasota Memorial Hospital officials tell ABC7 News that they will accept supply donations.
However, at this time, they’re only able to accept sealed, commercially produced medical supplies such as gloves and N-95 respirator masks. To donate these items, you can email healthconnection@smh.com or call (941) 917-7011.
