Local Food Bank needs the community’s help to keep serving those who need it most

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - All Faith Food Bank says they have seen a significant spike in the number of people who are coming to their mobile food banks.
According to the non-profit organization, they have seen a %600 hundred increase in the last week.
The mobile pantry sites have doubled in the number of people who need food.
All Faith Food Bank CEO, Sandra Frank says money donations go a long way to help families.
“One dollar. A gift of one dollar will buy five meals. One dollar goes so much farther. We also are able to buy what we need what we don’t need and what the families will need to prepare a complete meal. The financial support is absolutely essential. We have a real opportunity to help these families”. says Frank.
