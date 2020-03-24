Latest Florida news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-FLORIDA
Florida governor orders New York travelers to quarantine
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said he is issuing an executive order mandating that anyone arriving on a flight from New York City and the surrounding area submit to self-quarantine for two weeks. DeSantis said Monday that more than 100 such flights arrive daily in the state and that he believes each one contains at least one person infected with the new coronavirus. He said he has been in contact with federal officials about curtailing such flights, but has not yet received a response. He said people will be screened when they arrived and told they must self-quarantine.
ATM EXPLOSIONS
Men accused of creating explosions to rob ATMs in 2 states
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say two men are facing federal charges in Florida for using small explosions to rob ATMs in the Tampa Bay area. The U.S. Attorney's Office in Tampa has charged 33-year-old Mawdo Sallah and 34-year-old Kirk Johnson with conspiring to commit arson. They each face up to 20 years in prison. A criminal complaint says Sallah and Johnson took nearly $70,000 from several Florida ATMs between November and January and vandalized others without taking any cash. Investigators believe the men injected some type of flammable fuel into the machines. Prosecutors say the men were arrested Sunday after setting off an explosion at an ATM in Georgia.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-ELECTION 2020
Coronavirus suddenly upends campaign themes for both parties
WASHINGTON (AP) — The coronavirus pandemic and the nation's crashing economy are scrambling the themes both political parties thought would carry them to victory in this November's elections. Gone, at least for now, are the hopes of President Donald Trump and Republican candidates to run on a spectacularly strong economy. And Democrats must see if they can attack Trump's competence at a time when many Americans crave a return to normalcy. Consultants say Trump's handling of the twin crises will clearly dominate this year's campaigns. Both sides are waiting to see where things stand as the fall approaches and are trying to figure out the best message.
AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-FITNESS-ROUTINES
Fitness enthusiasts think outside the gym during coronavirus
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — People around the country who are self-isolating or maintaining social distance during the coronavirus outbreak have to think outside the gym when it comes to their fitness routines. Many are turning to online classes or getting outside to exercise. Both brick-and-mortar fitness centers and cyberspace-based workout companies are stepping up the number of online classes they teach and offering some free of charge. A good diet and exercise is crucial for keeping the immune system strong against COVID-19. Many workout junkies say their creative sweat sessions are helping them to stay calm and avoid going stir-crazy.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-CRUISE SHIPS
Florida investigates report cruise line downplayed virus
MIAMI (AP) — Florida's attorney general is announcing an investigation into a report that Norwegian Cruise Lines downplayed the risks of the new coronavirus in “misleading” sales pitches provided by managers. Attorney General Ashley Moody said the consumer protection division is conducting an investigation into the sales scripts employees received to quell virus fears and sell cruise packages. The Miami-based cruise line is cooperating with the inquiry. The Miami New Times reported it obtained emails showing that managers encouraged employees to respond with misleading information such as that the new virus could only survive in cold temperatures.
HUMAN REMAINS FOUND
Human remains found by creek bed in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a Jacksonville resident has found human remains while walking his dog. The Florida Times-Union reports police recovered the remains of an unidentified person after a resident discovered the remains on Sunday morning. Police say they were found near a creek bed in the Brentwood neighborhood of the city. Officials say they have not determined how long the remains were by the creek bed or the cause of death. The remains will be taken to the medical examiner’s office to determine the cause of death and identify the victim. The sheriff’s office is working with homicide detectives to investigate the death.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-TOWN HALLS
The new town hall: Anxiety, fear and few satisfying answers
CHICAGO (AP) — Across the country, anxious Americans are finding an audience for their questions about the new coronavirus in telephone town halls with their senators and representatives. These are the socially distanced versions of the constituent meetings that have long been held in community centers, libraries and city halls. But these are not the town halls of the past. There's little ideological warfare or finger-pointing. Instead, the calls can feel like listening in on painful family conversation. The questions are far more personal than political.
FATAL TOW TRUCK CRASH
Tow truck driver tossed from truck, killed after hitting car
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a tow truck driver was thrown from his vehicle and killed after crashing into a disabled car on Interstate 75 near Tampa. The Florida Highway Patrol said Jason Lee Everitt was driving near the U.S. 301 overpass when he hit the car on the highway's outside shoulder on Sunday night. Troopers say Everitt's truck struck a guardrail and then overturned down an embankment. He died at the scene. The trooper's report says the people in the car were not injured. An investigation is continuing.
BICYCLIST HURT-CRASH
Bicyclist injured after riding into path of sheriff's deputy
CLEARWATER, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a 62-year-old man was injured when he rode his bicycle into the path of a sheriff's deputy's vehicle. The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said Steven Greninger rode into Deputy Jared Toro’s vehicle as he was responding to a call around 9 p.m. Sunday. Investigators said Toro swerved to avoid the bicycle's rear wheel. Greninger was taken to a hospital with injuries that didn't appear to be life threatening. Greninger is from Gardiner, Montana. The deputy was not injured. No additional details were available.
JAIL SHOOTING
Sheriff: Man shot after bringing gun into jail booking room
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Sheriff's officials in Orlando say a 25-year-old man was shot in the shoulder after holding several people captive in the booking area of the jail. The incident unfolded Saturday night in the Orange County Jail. Sheriff John Mina said during a news conference that Stanley slipped off his flex cuffs and pulled a gun inside the booking area. He held several people hostage before officers and deputies outside the building shot him in the shoulder. One deputy was injured. Stanley faces multiple charges and is expected to go before a judge on Monday in Orlando.