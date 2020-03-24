Harbor Freight Tools to donate medical supplies to Suncoast hospitals

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - As many hospitals struggle to make sure they have enough medical supplies during this coronavirus pandemic, a national company is helping out on a local level.
Harbor Freight Tools CEO and Founder Eric Smidt said in a letter his company will be donating its entire medical supply to local hospitals with 24-hour emergency rooms.
“We were all acutely aware of the need for personal protection equipment. That is something that we saw on all of our stores and we have a stock in our warehouse we realize that there are people who need it we’re on the frontlines," says the spokesperson for the company, Craig Hoffman.
Harbor Freight Tools has two locations on the Suncoast, one in Bradenton and the other in Sarasota. They are donating N95 Masks, Face Shields and Nitrile Gloves.
The company says it’s thankful for the medical workers everywhere working to fight the spread of coronavirus, and they just want to show that appreciation during this very difficult time.
