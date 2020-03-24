First Alert Weather: Six degrees above normal and getting warmer

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - After 19 or the last 23 days running above normal, today will not be an exception. Today will be very similar to yesterday with highs near the coast in the low to mid 80′s and temperatures east of the interstate in the mid to upper 80′s. And we are not done there as temperatures near 90 will be seen by the weekend. lots of sunshine is in the forecast as well and dew points will be on the rise by the end of the week.
The only thing not on the rise is the rain fall chance. We stay dry all week with the only moisture showing up in some patchy fog and higher humidity. It is unusual, even for March, to see such a string of hot and dry days. However, with the high temperatures we will see a sea breeze form that will keep the coast a bit cooler.
