First Alert Weather: Six degrees above normal and getting warmer

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - After 19 or the last 23 days running above normal, today will not be an exception. Today will be very similar to yesterday with highs near the coast in the low to mid 80′s and temperatures east of the interstate in the mid to upper 80′s. And we are not done there as temperatures near 90 will be seen by the weekend. lots of sunshine is in the forecast as well and dew points will be on the rise by the end of the week.