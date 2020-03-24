Deputies rescue five from capsizing boat off Anna Maria Island

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Two deputies rescued five people after being waived down at Bean Point on Anna Maria Island for a boat taking on water on Sunday.
Deputy Jacob Merrill and Deputy Todd Sellitto noticed the boat was capsizing and quickly responded while the Marine Unit was on its way.
Dep. Merrill swam out to the passengers while Dep. Sellitto grabbed a flotation ring and threw it to three children. Dep. Sellitto pulled the three children and to shore, where he rendered aid.
Meanwhile, a nearby boater noticed the situation and helped Dep. Merrill pull two other boaters from the water into his boat.
According to the sheriff’s office, this is an area with some of the worst rip currents in Manatee County and the actions of the deputies and Good Samaritan probably saved lives.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.