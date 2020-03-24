COVID-19 drive-thru testing expected to launch this week in Manatee County

Manatee County officials announced during a meeting on Tuesday that a “limited” drive-thru testing site is expected to open this week.
The Manatee County Public Safety Director, Jacob Saur, says along with the Department of Health in the county they have been collecting best practices from other communities that have opened their own sites recently.
County commissioner Vanessa Baugh says she’s surprised by the small number of people tested in the county so far.
“I also want to point out that as we ramp up drive-thru testing sites we should expect more positives to come through,” said Saur.
According to the Florida Department of Health as of 11:38 a.m. on Tuesday, 138 tests have been conducted in Manatee County. 116 negative results, 16 confirmed cases and 7 pending.
“I don’t know how you guys can do what you need to do if you don’t have the material necessary,” said Baugh.
Saur says they received 600 specimen collection kits this week. He says there’s a scarcity of the kits so they don’t know when more will come.
“Some went to Orange county for the federal testing site, and some testing sites there. Others went to all three of our local hospitals. And then the rest is designated for a drive-thru testing site set up by Florida Department of Health Manatee,” said Saur.
Saur says more information about the drive-thru site will be released at a later time.