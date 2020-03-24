City of Sarasota closing park amenities and playgrounds on Wednesday in response to coronavirus pandemic, multiple parks and playgrounds closing in Venice

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of Sarasota has announced that starting on Wednesday at 9:00 a.m. that all playgrounds and park amenities at City of Sarasota parks will be closing.
This includes playgrounds, tennis courts, basketball courts and other amenities. This comes after the latest emergency orders issued for the COVID-19 public health emergency.
Outdoor park areas will remain open for walking, jogging, exercise and enjoyment.
The City of Venice will be temporarily closing multiple parks and playground as well beginning on Wednesday in response to the coronavirus outbreak. The parks that will be closing are Chuck Reiter Park, Hecksher Park, and Wellfield Park.
The playground closures are East Gate Park, John Nolen Park, Legacy Park, Mundy Park, Prentiss French Park, Venezia Park, West Blalock Park swings, and Venice Area Beautification Inc. (VABI) Building swings.
Nathan Benderson Park announced on Tuesday that Suncoast Aquatic Nature Center Associates (SANCA) will be closing the Ronald A. Balducci Playground beginning at 6:00 a.m. on Wednesday.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.