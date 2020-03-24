26 cases of coronavirus in Sarasota County, 16 in Manatee County with more than 1,400 across Florida

Sarasota County has five new cases, bringing the total to 26 with the youngest patient being 49-years old. The age range is 49 to 87 for the cases, including 17 men and nine women. No one has died of coronavirus in Sarasota County but eight are hospitalized. Six of the cases are travel-related, six have unknown travel and 14 are not travel-related. Five of the cases involve non-Florida residents.