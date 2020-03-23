VIDEO: What happens when you flush paper towels?

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - You may be running low on toilet paper, but that doesn’t mean you should switch to paper towel and flush them down the toilet.
North Port Utilities wants to remind users that paper towels, as well as both “flushable” and “non-flushable” wipes will block the sewer system, leading to lift station and pump failures, not to mention sewage spills.
If you have a septic system, you’ll run into the same problem. These items don’t break down!
North Port Utilities Director Rick Newkirk stated, “Like golf balls and teddy bears, just because an item can fit down the toilet and be flushed, doesn’t mean it should."
He says, when you’re in doubt, throw it out! Paper towels, wipes, feminine hygiene products, kitty litter, hair, and cigarette butts, among other things should be thrown in the trash can, not the toilet.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.