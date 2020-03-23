Three ways you can help Meals on Wheels PLUS: volunteering, donating food and items, or giving money

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - In the last few days, Manatee Meals on Wheels PLUS says they have received a high-volume of inquires about volunteering - and that’s a good thing because volunteers are needed!
If you’d like to volunteer, you can click here, but there are other ways you can help. Right now, the Steven and Natalee Herrig Family Foundation is doing a 1:1 match for emergency relief efforts for coronavirus, up to $50,000.
In the last few days, Manatee Meals on Wheels PLUS says they have received a high-volume of inquires about volunteering - and that’s a good thing because volunteers are needed! Gifts can be made online by clicking here.
But the company says they also need of non-perishable food items, specifically canned meats, canned fruits, peanut butter, and boxes of cereal. They are also in need of unopened packages of toilet paper, paper towels, disinfecting wipes, and hand sanitizer.
Donations can be dropped off at:
Meals on Wheels PLUS of Manatee
811 23rd Avenue East
Bradenton, FL 34208.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.