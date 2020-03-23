14th person dies from coronavirus in Florida with cases now over 1,100

DeSantis held a news conference at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens Sunday. Less than two months after hosting the Super Bowl, the stadium is now the home of a drive-thru testing site recently opened by the National Guard. On Sunday, they were only testing first responders and health care workers. On Monday, they planned to expand it to people at least 65 years old who are showing symptoms of the illness. A testing center at Marlins Park will also open in the coming days, officials said.