SUV Plows Through Roof of Florida Home
By ABC7 Staff | March 23, 2020 at 11:51 AM EDT - Updated March 23 at 11:51 AM

PENSACOLA, Fla. (CNN) - A Florida man fell asleep at the wheel and somehow drove through a home's roof.

Police say 21-year-old Demarcus Atkins fell asleep driving his s-u-v. And, what happened next could be straight out of an action movie.

Police say his vehicle went off the road at a sharp turn. It accelerated into a ditch, hit an embankment, went airborne and smashed into a home’s roof.

Luckily, both the driver and homeowner are unhurt.

Atkins is being charged with failure to maintain a lane.

