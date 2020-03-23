Some companies are hiring amid coronavirus pandemic

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - As the world face the coronavirus pandemic, many people are without a job.
A few stores are currently hiring across the nation to help those that are wondering where their next paycheck will come from.
Here is a list that could help:
Dollar General Store
Hiring nearly double its normal rate and adding up to 50,000 employees by the end of April
Papa John’s
Hiring up to 20,000 new restaurant team members. The company says in most cases, applicants can expect to have an interview and potentially start the same day. To learn more or apply, visit https://jobs.papajohns.com or text JOBS to 47272.
2 College Brothers: Moving and Storage
Primary positions include movers and drivers. The company says applicants must be healthy, physically capable to move furniture, have clean backgrounds and motor vehicle reports. Wages range from $12.50/hr to $20/hr+ with tips and performance bonuses. Qualified applicants include displaced event, bar and nightclub security, teachers, students, and others who would excel in a physical environment.
Publix
Publix is hiring thousands of associates by the end of March to fill positions in its stores and distribution centers. Various positions are available at stores throughout the company’s seven-state operating area and at nine distribution centers, including Sarasota. Interested individuals should fill out an online application at www.publix.jobs.
Sprouts
Throughout Florida, Sprouts Farmers Market is looking to fill about 200 roles across its stores. Positions range from hourly part-time roles to core management roles. All interested candidates may apply either online at sprouts.com/careers or by texting the word “careers” to 480-800-8056
Walmart
In Florida, Walmart plans to hire more than 9,400 associates to work in stores, clubs, distribution centers and fulfillment centers. Apply by visiting walmartcareers.com or text ‘jobs’ to 240240 to get started. The company says interested individuals may apply today and start today.
Jet’s Pizza
Currently has delivery employment opportunities available at each of its 386 locations in 20 states nationwide. On average, delivery drivers can make between $13 - $16 per hour, based on tips and mileage. Those interested in applying can call their local Jet’s Pizza location directly. For more information or to find a nearby location, visit www.jetspizza.com.
Winn-Dixie
Local Winn-Dixie stores are hiring individuals who have been affected by restricted working hours and layoffs. More information at: https://www.segrocers.com/careers
Domino’s
Open store positions generally include delivery experts, pizza makers, customer service representatives, managers and assistant managers. Domino’s U.S supply chain centers are also hiring Class A CDL drivers. More information: https://jobs.dominos.com/dominos-careers/
