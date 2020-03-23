MCAT follows SCAT and will begin waiving bus fares

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County Area Transit is following the lead of Sarasota County Area Transit and waiving bus fares.
Starting Monday, MCAT says it will be offering free fixed-route transit and Handy Bus service, including MCAT Route 99 buses that travel into Sarasota County.
MCAT says the move will allow people to enter and exit from the rear of the bus and not congregate near the fare box, increasing social distancing.
SCAT did the same thing last week, but their service also modified some bus routes. Starting Monday, all buses will operate on a modified Saturday schedule. Routes 23, 26 and 30 will be temporarily suspended and Route 100 will continue to operate Monday through Friday.
To see all of the modified SCAT routes, visit this website.
