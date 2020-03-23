Here is the latest Florida sports news from The Associated Press

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — NASCAR provided live action to its fans with a virtual race at Homestead-Miami Speedway that was televised nationally. NASCAR got 35 of its drivers to participate in the event, which was won by three-time Daytona 500 winner Denny Hamlin. He raced barefoot on a simulator in the living room of his North Carolina home. NASCAR has suspended racing until at least May 9 so series executives and iRacing put together the inaugural eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series. The first event was at Homestead, where NASCAR was supposed to be racing Sunday before COVID-19 brought sports to a halt.
UNDATED (AP) — Tennessee offensive tackle Dennis Kelly has been hunkered down since the birth of his third daughter. He has been self-isolating before the spread of COVID-19, the coronavirus. New Orleans coach Sean Payton’s positive test helped drive home the importance of more NFL players isolating themselves from all but family. Players are trying to stay connected with group chats and social media and working out at home.
UNDATED (AP) — Jameis Winston, Cam Newton and Jadeveon Clowney didn't have to wait long at all to find homes in the NFL when they came out of college. They were all No. 1 overall draft picks. Now they are finding things moving much more slowly as they search for new homes or contracts this offseason. They are among the top players still available on the free agency or trade market after the opening days of the new league year.
DÜSSELDORF, Germany (AP) — Kept off the track by the coronavirus pandemic, auto racers around the world are moving online. Drivers from Formula One, NASCAR and other leading series are using simulators to stay sharp and entertain fans — and finding they're struggling to keep pace with pro gamers. Since the season-opening Australian Grand Prix was called off last weekend, Red Bull's Max Verstappen has been racing online, as has McLaren's Lando Norris. F1, NASCAR and INDYCAR have had drivers sign up to take part in virtual races in place of real ones, and sports networks with time slots to fill are saying they'll air them.