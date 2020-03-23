First Alert Weather: Light winds will bring early and stronger sea breeze

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - High pressure has retreated slightly west and south of the Suncoast. We will have lighter winds for the next few days and a stronger sea breeze that will start earlier in the day. The stronger sea breeze will move farther inland and keep the temperatures a few degrees cooler. Still as we look about 4 days down the road we will watch temperatures rise and high top out near 90.