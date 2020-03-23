Faculty told not to return to Lakewood Ranch High School over coronavirus concerns

LAKEWOOD RANCH, Fla. (WWSB) - Though faculty members working in Manatee County Schools were asked to report to their respective schools Monday, the faculty of Lakewood Ranch High School were told to stay home.
Principal Dustin Dahlquist says that the school received an alleged report from the Florida Health Department that someone who had contact with the school may have contracted coronavirus.
Dahlquist says the person has not had contact with the school in at least 11 days, but out of an abundance of caution they will not be asking staff to return and instead asked them to continue to work from home.
Right now, the report has not been confirmed by the Florida Health Department. Health officials are still investigating and if the case is confirmed will contact anyone who had contact with the person.
In the meantime, the principal says if you have a fever, cough or shortness of breath, you should call the Florida Health Department or your doctor.
This week, faculty in all Manatee County Schools are completing training on Schoology, a program for distance learning that will enable teachers to continue working with students starting March 30.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.