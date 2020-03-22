First Alert Weather: Sunday, March 22nd, 2020 - A gradual warming trend is expected during the workweek

For tomorrow, skies will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs will top out in the low 80s along the coast, with temperatures climbing into the mid to upper 80s for inland locations. Dew points will be in the upper 60s, which will bring heat index values anywhere from 86-90 degrees across the Suncoast. Winds will be out of the west southwest at 5-10 mph with a developing sea breeze late in the afternoon.