First Alert Weather: Sunday, March 22nd, 2020 - A gradual warming trend is expected during the workweek

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -A gradual increase in mid and upper level moisture will keep a little more cloud cover with us this evening compared to the previous evening. Winds will be light out of the west northwest, and patchy fog will develop as dew points and temperatures get closer to one another. Overnight lows will fall into the upper 60s.
For tomorrow, skies will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs will top out in the low 80s along the coast, with temperatures climbing into the mid to upper 80s for inland locations. Dew points will be in the upper 60s, which will bring heat index values anywhere from 86-90 degrees across the Suncoast. Winds will be out of the west southwest at 5-10 mph with a developing sea breeze late in the afternoon.
It’ll be another nice day out on Gulf waters with seas staying less than 2 feet and a light chop on bay and inland waters.
An upper level ridge of high pressure will strengthen from west to east during the workweek bringing a gradual warming trend to the southeast. This will bring us a taste of summer with temperatures warming into the upper 80s by next weekend, with a few inland spots getting into the low to mid 90s.
