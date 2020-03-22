First Alert Weather: Saturday, March 21st, 2020 - Ridge of high pressure dominates our weather pattern

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -Relatively dry air aloft will keep skies mostly clear throughout the evening. An onshore flow will continue bringing our winds out of the north northwest at 5-10 mph. Overnight lows will fall into the mid 60s with slightly cooler temperatures for inland locations.
Our dry and unseasonably warm weather pattern will continue due to an upper level ridge dominating overhead. This is keeping any type of front or lifting mechanism to move far enough south to bring any measurable rainfall through next week.
For tomorrow skies will be bright and sunny with temperatures once again warming quickly throughout the day. Afternoon highs will top out in the low 80s along the coast, and into the mid 80s further inland. Dew point values will be in the muggy range bringing feel-like temperatures in the 90s in a few spots. A sea breeze will develop late in the afternoon shifting our winds from the west southwest to the west northwest into the evening.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.