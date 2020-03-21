With coronavirus pandemic, is it safe to have your A/C inspected or repaired?

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - With winter now behind us, many Suncoast residents are looking to turn the air conditioner back on and cool off.
However, with the advice to stay at home and practice social distancing, many homeowners are wondering if it is safe to have a technician come to their house and check their units.
Jaime DiDomenico, President of Cool Today, says there's absolutely no need to worry. DiDomenico says his team is practicing social distancing with techs working outside of their office, and by wearing gloves and masks.
They won't be shaking hands, but they will be lending a hand to anyone who calls.
"We're a community company and even if we're not hit as hard as other local businesses like a restaurant or a theater, we feel the effects of [the pandemic] too," said DiDomenico.
The Cool Today executive says his company, like other HVAC (Heating/Ventilation/Air Conditioning) and Plumbing companies, are willing to work with customers even if they may be facing temporary financial hardship.
"Taking care of our people and our customers is very important to us,” added DiDomenico.
He also encouraged Suncoast residents to patronize local restaurants with the take-out options and if possible “triple the tip” because workers in that industry are truly feeling a greater impact than other sectors of the local economy.
