Near record highs over the weekend with generally calm seas

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Well if you liked the weather this past week then you will like next weeks weather as well. It is going to be just like last week.
High pressure continues to hold firm over Florida both in the upper atmosphere and lower atmosphere. This will keep an approaching cold front well to our north. In fact looking at the long range forecast we will see a series of storms move through the mid west and move to the NE leaving us high and dry.
So the forecast is calling for generally sunny skies and temperatures warming into the mid to upper 80′s everywhere expect maybe on the beach where highs will be in the low to mid 80′s there.
Mostly fair skies can be expected overnight with lows in the mid to upper 60′s and just a little patchy fog for some inland areas.
For boaters Saturday and Sunday expect seas to be less then 2 feet and winds out of the NE to E each day and a little sea breeze developing in the afternoon.
Be safe everyone and keep washing your hands.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.