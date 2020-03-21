Latest Florida news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. EDT

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — A Florida sheriff is releasing 164 inmates who are accused of low-level crimes to help reduce the risk of the new coronavirus spreading in his two jails. Hillsborough Sheriff Chad Chronister said during a Thursday morning news conference that this will help detention deputies and staff focus on higher priorities. He says the released inmates will be dealt with in the strictest possible way if they commit new crimes. He also said the jails have closed their lobbies and are disinfecting frequently to curb any spread of the virus. So far none of the 2,700 inmates have tested positive.