“I hope we will survive”: Restaurant industry takes a hit after Governor takes dinning in off the table

With the Governors order to halt dinning in to encourage social distancing, restaurants are taking a hit.
With so much uncertainty, some had no other choice than to shut down their facility temporarily while others are hoping they’ll make it on the other side with the support of the community through delivery and takeout orders.
“We try to go from hour to hour and day to day, hope we can stay open,” said Madison Avenue Cafe and Deli Owner, Roger Schuhmacher.
“I knew that it was going to be hard for us but we also see the other side of the spectrum. I know that we as a community need to come together to somehow minimize the spread,” said Reyna’s Mexican Restaurant owner Gino Calleja.
Reyna’s Taqueria Mexican Restaurant has been open for a year.
“Jose my partner, my husband and partner, he automatically thought we need to somehow make it virtual,” said Calleja.
They launched a website for online ordering promoting new delivery options and takeout.
“We’re going to make it, we’re going to make it work somehow,” said Calleja.
Back on St. Armands Circle the owner at Madison Avenue Cafe and Deli says this Saturday morning was more quiet than usual.
“Normally this is when we make the money of course. Everybody in Florida, this is our high season, so we try to make up money now to survive the summer,” said Schuhmacher.
He says their goal is to survive as a business.
They’re just a few of the many businesses across the Suncoast that are relying on take out and delivery orders to stay afloat.