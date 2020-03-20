Tom Brady signs deal with Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, Fla. (WWSB/AP) - Days after saying his “football journey will take place elsewhere,” former New England Patriot quarterback Tom Brady signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
The 42-year-old quarterback with six Super Bowl rings said on Instagram on Tuesday morning that he is leaving the New England Patriots. Friday, the Buccaneers announced Brady was joining the team.
A four-time Super Bowl Most Valuable Player and three-time league MVP, Brady has been the enduring face of the Patriots and the most-celebrated player of his generation.
Now, he will be leading the Buccaneers for his 21st pro season.
Even before it was official, there was an increased demand for Buccaneers tickets. Within hours of reports of the team closing in on a deal with Brady, the website selling season passes for 2020 showed more than 2,400 people in a queue waiting for an opportunity to make purchases.
