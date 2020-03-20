Seminole Tribe closing all of their casinos in Florida due to coronavirus concerns

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Seminole Tribe of Florida is closing its casinos throughout the state Friday at 6pm.
The Tribe says it's taking this action for the health and safety of guests, as well as team members and the general public. All Seminole and Hard Rock Casinos will close and hotel guests will be contacted to accommodate current bookings and needs wherever possible.
The casinos are:
- Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa
- Seminole Casino Hotel Immokalee
- Seminole Casino Brighton
- Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood
- Seminole Casino Coconut Creek
- Seminole Classic Casino (Hollywood)
Seminole Gaming employs nearly 14,000 people and the Tribe says their decision to close was not made lightly.
However, "The goal has been to protect their livelihood without jeopardizing public safety. We have now reached a point where we do not feel comfortable taking that risk."
The Tribe says they’re grateful to their loyal guests and team members and “look forward to welcoming everyone back soon.”
