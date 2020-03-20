SCAT buses waiving fares immediately, will modify routes starting Monday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Starting immediately, Sarasota County Area Transit buses are temporarily waiving fares.
SCAT says this is both to enable people to get to work and get supplies while also preventing people from congregating near the fare box.
However, there will also be changes to bus routes. Starting Monday, all buses will operate on a modified Saturday schedule. Routes 23,26 and 30 will be temporarily suspended and Route 100 will continue to operate Monday through Friday.
To see all of the modified routes, visit this website.
