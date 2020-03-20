Public beaches shutting down in Manatee and Sarasota Counties

Anna Maria, Fla. (WWSB) - Starting at 6 o’clock Friday morning, public beaches in Manatee County shutting down. County and city officials saying they want to do everything they can to keep people safe from the coronavirus pandemic. It’s a decision being met with a lot of mixed reaction.
“I’m disappointed because I actually think the beaches are the safest place to be,” said Dave Noe, a visitor from Ohio.
“It’s definitely a good decision, we’ve had a good time out here but safety first,” said a group from Illinois.
The city of Anna Maria being the first to announce they are closing their beaches, then Manatee and Sarasota Counties followed. Holmes Beach Mayor Judy Titsworth says since this is for public beaches, private beach owners will still be able to enjoy their beach. She tells us this is the right thing to do.
“It’s really tough for anybody in this position because we know how important the beach is," said Titsworth. "But you have to combine that with it’s spring break and the kids do feel they are invincible and they’re out there in numbers.”
County beaches in Sarasota County will be shutting down Saturday morning at 6 o’clock and it’s the same for Lido Beach as well.
